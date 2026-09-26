How Anubhav Sinha created his music label
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for films like Dus, Mulk, and Thappad, is now venturing into the world of music with his own label. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that the idea for his music label Benaras Beat has been in the works for almost eight years. The director also confirmed that several songs are currently being produced and will be released soon.
Musical journey
'Benaras Beat was formed in my head...'
Sinha has been a music lover since childhood and even started learning it three years ago.
He said, "There is a very interesting saying that if you want to do something and you don't do anything about it, then it's a dream, and if you want to do something and you do a lot about it, then it's an ambition."
"Benaras Beat was formed in my head and in the office about seven-eight years ago."
Label formation
'It started taking shape about a year back'
Sinha revealed that the idea for Benaras Beat came from his desire to create music outside of films. However, he faced challenges in assembling a team for this venture.
"The idea germinated when I thought I would make music outside of films as well, but I could not set up a team," he said.
"It started taking shape about a year back when I started working with a couple of composers; the whole team was set up."
Upcoming releases
Several songs have already been created
Now that his team is in place, Sinha is working on finalizing the tracks that will be released under Benaras Beat.
He has confirmed that several songs have already been created and are expected to be released soon.
However, details about these upcoming tracks, including the composers involved and other collaborators, remain undisclosed for now.