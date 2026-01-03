Anupam Kher begins shooting 550th film, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has begun shooting for his 550th film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. On this milestone day, he took to Instagram to reflect on his journey from arriving in Mumbai in 1981 with dreams in his heart to reaching this landmark. "So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS!" he wrote. The first part, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in 2006.
Career reflection
Kher feels he has reached only the 'interval point'
Kher, who is currently in Delhi for his film's shoot, said he feels he has a lot more to offer. "Here I am in Delhi ready to give my first shot for KKG2. Just FYI I genuinely feel I have so much to give, so much to do! I have reached only the 'interval point' of my life and my career!"
Strengths revealed
Kher's optimism and never-giving-up attitude as his biggest strengths
The actor also shared what he believes to be his biggest strengths over the years. "My optimism, my never-giving-up attitude, and my ability to work hard have been my biggest strengths!" he wrote. He also thanked his directors, producers, co-actors, technicians, and audiences for their support throughout his career. "So a big heartfelt THANK YOU! Jai Ho! Jai Hind! Om Namah Shivay!" Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 also stars Boman Irani in a key role.