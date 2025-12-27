'Landmark film': Anupam Kher lauds 'Dhurandhar,' slams propaganda label
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently congratulated director Aditya Dhar for the success of his film Dhurandhar. In a long video, Kher said that the film's success was a "slap" to those who tried to label it as "propaganda." He also praised Dhar for making Dhurandhar with sheer conviction and not following any "formula or pattern." The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.
Personal touch
Kher's personal connection to 'Dhurandhar' despite no involvement
Kher said the film's success gave him immense peace and pride. He said, "I don't have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don't know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful." He further added that he felt pride in its success.
Cinematic influence
Kher's reflections on landmark films and their impact
Kher also spoke about how certain films become landmarks in cinema. He mentioned classics like The Godfather, Sholay, and Mughal-e-Azam, along with his own "pathbreaking" films such as Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lamhe, A Wednesday!, and Khosla Ka Ghosla. "Such films give a new perspective to cine-goers," he said.
Propaganda debate
Kher's defense of Dhar against propaganda allegations
Kher also defended Dhar against the propaganda allegations, drawing parallels with his own experience. He said, "There was a clique of people who were behind proving propaganda to the film. This is the same clique who tried to prove propaganda in my film The Accidental Prime Minister." "Dhurandhar is a big slap on such people's faces," he added.
Film's influence
Kher's pride in 'Dhurandhar' and its impact on critics
Kher expressed his pride and happiness over Dhurandhar's success, saying it shut down many people's thought processes. He said, "I am so proud and happy about the success of the film, and about the film shutting down so many people's thought processes." "What an amazing journey you had. And in fact, this year belongs to you, my friend."
Twitter Post
Here's the video
धुरंधर की कामयाबी की खुशी एक बेबाक तरीके से ज़ाहिर करने का बहुत दिल किया! तो ये वीडियो बनाया! हालाँकि मेरा इस फ़िल्म से डायरेक्टली कोई लेना देना नहीं! पर क्यों धुरंधर एक बहुत ज़रूरी फ़िल्म और जज़्बा है। कैसे इस फ़िल्म ने मुझे प्रेरित किया है और अच्छा काम करने के लिए! आदित्य धर और… pic.twitter.com/FvfIv2ZbkF— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 26, 2025
Director's reaction
Dhar's response to Kher's praise for 'Dhurandhar'
Dhar responded to Kher's post, saying he was overwhelmed by the praise. He wrote, "Wow. This truly means so much, sir. Such pure emotion and generosity in your words." "The line you said 'Don't make us feel small, that is what the audience is saying,' holds so true in today's time. It has always been my intention as a filmmaker." Dhurandhar has entered the global ₹1,000 crore club within just 21 days of its release on December 5.