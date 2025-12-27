'Landmark film': Anupam Kher lauds 'Dhurandhar,' slams propaganda label

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently congratulated director Aditya Dhar for the success of his film Dhurandhar. In a long video, Kher said that the film's success was a "slap" to those who tried to label it as "propaganda." He also praised Dhar for making Dhurandhar with sheer conviction and not following any "formula or pattern." The movie stars Ranveer Singh , Akshaye Khanna , and Arjun Rampal , among others.

Personal touch Kher's personal connection to 'Dhurandhar' despite no involvement Kher said the film's success gave him immense peace and pride. He said, "I don't have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don't know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful." He further added that he felt pride in its success.

Cinematic influence Kher's reflections on landmark films and their impact Kher also spoke about how certain films become landmarks in cinema. He mentioned classics like The Godfather, Sholay, and Mughal-e-Azam, along with his own "pathbreaking" films such as Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lamhe, A Wednesday!, and Khosla Ka Ghosla. "Such films give a new perspective to cine-goers," he said.

Propaganda debate Kher's defense of Dhar against propaganda allegations Kher also defended Dhar against the propaganda allegations, drawing parallels with his own experience. He said, "There was a clique of people who were behind proving propaganda to the film. This is the same clique who tried to prove propaganda in my film The Accidental Prime Minister." "Dhurandhar is a big slap on such people's faces," he added.

Film's influence Kher's pride in 'Dhurandhar' and its impact on critics Kher expressed his pride and happiness over Dhurandhar's success, saying it shut down many people's thought processes. He said, "I am so proud and happy about the success of the film, and about the film shutting down so many people's thought processes." "What an amazing journey you had. And in fact, this year belongs to you, my friend."

Twitter Post Here's the video धुरंधर की कामयाबी की खुशी एक बेबाक तरीके से ज़ाहिर करने का बहुत दिल किया! तो ये वीडियो बनाया! हालाँकि मेरा इस फ़िल्म से डायरेक्टली कोई लेना देना नहीं! पर क्यों धुरंधर एक बहुत ज़रूरी फ़िल्म और जज़्बा है। कैसे इस फ़िल्म ने मुझे प्रेरित किया है और अच्छा काम करने के लिए! आदित्य धर और… pic.twitter.com/FvfIv2ZbkF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 26, 2025