Anupam Kher launches scholarship in Satish Kaushik's name
Anupam Kher is honoring his late friend Satish Kaushik by launching a special scholarship at his acting school, Actor Prepares.
After winning the Raj Kapoor Award and a ₹10 lakh cash prize from the Maharashtra government this year, Kher decided to use the money to support a deserving student—keeping Kaushik's memory alive in a meaningful way.
Kher also plans to install Kaushik's statue at school
Kher shared on Instagram how grateful he is for the award and said he's dedicating it to this new scholarship. He also plans to install a statue of Kaushik at the school.
This is actually the first time in 20 years that Kher has named a scholarship after someone, and fans expressed admiration for the gesture and the friendship between Kher and Kaushik in the comments.