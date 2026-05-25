Anupam Kher completes 42 years in cinema, shares heartfelt video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently celebrated a remarkable milestone of completing 42 years in the Indian film industry. He made his debut with the movie Saaransh, which was released on May 25, 1984. To commemorate this special occasion, Kher took to social media and shared a heartfelt video expressing his gratitude for all the love and support he has received over the years.

Career reflection 'I don't know how these 42 years have passed' In the video, Kher reflected on his journey in the film industry. He said, "42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film, Saransh, was released in Mumbai, in Metro Cinema." "It's been 42 years. I don't know how these 42 years have passed. In these 42 years, I have received so much love from my film industry, from the public, from the audience, from my technicians, directors, producers, co-actors."

Inspirational journey Kher's advice to aspiring actors Kher also shared his story as an inspiration for aspiring actors. He said, "So, this is for all those people...those aspirants who dream of becoming something in small cities." "That if the son of a forest department clerk can come to Mumbai with ₹37 and despite being 28 years old in his first film, he can play a 65-year-old man." "And after 42 years, he can say that I have made 551 films. So, anything is possible."

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