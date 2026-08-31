Anupam Kher announces 555th film, promises details 'at right time'
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his 555th film. The actor took to Instagram to share the news, saying he would reveal more details "at the right time." He wrote, "Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else!" "Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too!"
Industry reactions
Industry colleagues congratulate Kher
Kher's industry colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate him on this milestone.
Ashoke Pandit wrote, "This is just the beginning." Karanveer Sharma commented, "Wow! Heartiest congrats sir. To many more."
Tara Sharma added, "Congrats and good luck AK ji."
Upcoming project
Kher recently wrapped up filming for 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'
Kher recently wrapped up filming for Shri Ram Bhoomi.
The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, will explore the history of the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Kher plays late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal in this drama. Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar also play pivotal roles in the film.