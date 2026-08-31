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Home / News / Entertainment News / Anupam Kher announces 555th film, promises details 'at right time'
Anupam Kher announces 555th film, promises details 'at right time'
Details of the project will be revealed later

Anupam Kher announces 555th film, promises details 'at right time'

By Isha Sharma
Aug 31, 2026
03:16 pm
What's the story

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his 555th film. The actor took to Instagram to share the news, saying he would reveal more details "at the right time." He wrote, "Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else!" "Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too!"

Industry reactions

Industry colleagues congratulate Kher

Kher's industry colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate him on this milestone.

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "This is just the beginning." Karanveer Sharma commented, "Wow! Heartiest congrats sir. To many more."

Tara Sharma added, "Congrats and good luck AK ji."

Upcoming project

Kher recently wrapped up filming for 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'

Kher recently wrapped up filming for Shri Ram Bhoomi.

The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, will explore the history of the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Kher plays late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal in this drama. Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar also play pivotal roles in the film.

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