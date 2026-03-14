Anupam Kher shares pic from Sooraj's niece's wedding reception Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

Anupam Kher just gave everyone a peek inside the wedding reception of Eesha Barjatya and Abhishek Kothari, hosted by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kher called the night "deeply moving" and reflected on over four decades of friendship with Sooraj, saying moments like these are "reminders of how beautifully life moves forward."