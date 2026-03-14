Anupam Kher shares pic from Sooraj's niece's wedding reception
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just gave everyone a peek inside the wedding reception of Eesha Barjatya and Abhishek Kothari, hosted by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kher called the night "deeply moving" and reflected on over four decades of friendship with Sooraj, saying moments like these are "reminders of how beautifully life moves forward."
A-listers galore at the reception
This wasn't your average family function: Bollywood A-listers turned up to celebrate.
Salman Khan suited up in blue, Aamir Khan arrived with his son Junaid, and stars like Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, and more joined the festivities.
The vibe was all about celebrating love and new beginnings for Eesha and Abhishek.