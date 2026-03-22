Anupam Kher to 'propaganda' film critics: Make your own movie
Anupam Kher isn't holding back when it comes to defending Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
After some called the film "propaganda," he posted that he felt so sad and pity for those who call the film propaganda... but they should be ashamed of themselves.
He encouraged critics to make their own films if they disagree, and gave a special shoutout to Sanjay Dutt's performance and the team's emotional effort.
Kher's words come amid mixed reviews for 'Dhurandhar 2'
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy inside Pakistan's terror network, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and more.
The movie is raking in big numbers at the box office but has split opinions: some love the action and cast, others find it predictable or take issue with its take on cross-border conflict.
Still, Kher is standing firm behind the film.