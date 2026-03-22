Anupam Kher to 'propaganda' film critics: Make your own movie Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Anupam Kher isn't holding back when it comes to defending Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

After some called the film "propaganda," he posted that he felt so sad and pity for those who call the film propaganda... but they should be ashamed of themselves.

He encouraged critics to make their own films if they disagree, and gave a special shoutout to Sanjay Dutt's performance and the team's emotional effort.