'Anupama' leads revival of Saavi's struggling cafe with promotions
Entertainment
In this episode, Anupama is on a mission to revive Saavi's struggling cafe. She brings her team together with a candlelight ceremony and keeps everyone motivated, even when Digvijay doubts the comeback.
Refusing to give up, she launches creative promos and gets the word out to attract new customers.
Mahi rebuts accusations while team markets
While the cafe battles tough times, Mahi pushes back against Vasundhara and Gautam's accusations, determined to build her own brand.
Anupama and Banku hustle with handmade posters and social media buzz.
Even as Leela and Hasmuk quietly deal with health issues, Anupama stays positive, especially after seeing Digvijay's hopeful reaction, believing that teamwork can turn things around.