'Anupama' returns to Ahmedabad prioritizing Jaya's health amid family feud Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Anupama is back in Ahmedabad, putting Jaya's health first after an emotional goodbye with Digvijay, who admires her strength but lets her go.

Meanwhile, family drama heats up as Pakhi and Ishani argue about what matters most: money or support for Hasmuk and Leela.

Leela's worried about Pakhi's spending, making things even more tense at home.