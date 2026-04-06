'Anupama' returns to Ahmedabad prioritizing Jaya's health amid family feud
Entertainment
Anupama is back in Ahmedabad, putting Jaya's health first after an emotional goodbye with Digvijay, who admires her strength but lets her go.
Meanwhile, family drama heats up as Pakhi and Ishani argue about what matters most: money or support for Hasmuk and Leela.
Leela's worried about Pakhi's spending, making things even more tense at home.
'Anupama' faces restaurant license decision
Banku gifts Digvijay a photo of Samar and Anupama, reminding everyone that family ties still matter despite the chaos.
Plus, Anupama faces a tough call about rejecting a restaurant license, hinting at more challenges ahead for her and the family.