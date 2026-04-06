'Feels unreal': 'Anupamaa' actor on landing key role at 51

Actor Sachin Tyagi, who recently joined the popular soap Anupamaa , has spoken about his journey on the series. In an interview with Times of India TV, he expressed his gratitude at being offered a lead role at 51. He said, "In television, women often start playing mothers in their late 20s...and men begin playing fathers quite early too." "Honestly, it was a complete surprise for me...never thought I'd get a role like this, and even now, it still feels unreal."

Career transition Tyagi on gap between his projects Tyagi revealed that there was a 10-month gap between his roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. During this time, he worked on a project with Isha from DKP. "It came as a bit of a surprise because after doing certain kinds of roles, you don't really expect something like this," he said about landing the central role in Anupamaa. "It's like life has given me another chance...and I'm doing my best to make the most of it."

Co-star admiration His thoughts on co-star Rupali Ganguly Tyagi also praised his co-star Rupali Ganguly for her performance in Anupamaa. He said, "When I see Rupali in Anupamaa, I truly feel she was meant to play that character. I cannot imagine anyone else doing it better. Maybe something similar has happened with me too. I don't know how but I'm trying my best to do justice to the opportunity and live up to my own expectations."

Advertisement