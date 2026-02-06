'Anupamaa' cast salaries: Rupali Ganguly earns more than Sudhanshu Pandey
What's the story
The popular television show Anupamaa, which is currently in its fifth year, has taken the soap opera world by storm since its launch in 2020. The show is led by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role. Her earnings reportedly exceed those of popular actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey during their tenure on the show.
Fee hike
Rupali Ganguly
Ganguly, who has become a household name in the television industry, initially earned between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 per episode, according to MoneyControl. However, as her popularity soared with Anupamaa, her fees were reportedly hiked to between ₹3 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh per episode. This is more than double what Khanna and Pandey earned during their time on the show.
Co-stars' fees
Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey
Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, reportedly earned around ₹1.5 lakh per episode before leaving the show. Pandey, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry who played Vanraj Shah, also earned around ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Supporting actors like Madalsa Sharma (Kavya) and Aashish Mehrotra reportedly earn between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 per episode.
Daily wages
Other supporting actors and their earnings
The show also features actors like Anagha Bhosale (Nandini), who reportedly earns ₹26,000 per day, and Alpana Buch (Baa), who earns ₹22,000 per day. Arvind Vaidya plays Hasmukh Shah (Babuji) and earns ₹25,000 per day. Meanwhile, Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi on the show, has a reported net worth of ₹2.5 crore, per Times Now. Shivam Khajuria plays Prem and has a net worth of around ₹2.5 crore as well.