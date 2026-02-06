'Anupamaa' cast salaries: Rupali Ganguly earns more than Sudhanshu Pandey

The popular television show Anupamaa , which is currently in its fifth year, has taken the soap opera world by storm since its launch in 2020. The show is led by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role. Her earnings reportedly exceed those of popular actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey during their tenure on the show.

Fee hike Rupali Ganguly Ganguly, who has become a household name in the television industry, initially earned between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 per episode, according to MoneyControl. However, as her popularity soared with Anupamaa, her fees were reportedly hiked to between ₹3 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh per episode. This is more than double what Khanna and Pandey earned during their time on the show.

Co-stars' fees Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, reportedly earned around ₹1.5 lakh per episode before leaving the show. Pandey, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry who played Vanraj Shah, also earned around ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Supporting actors like Madalsa Sharma (Kavya) and Aashish Mehrotra reportedly earn between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 per episode.

