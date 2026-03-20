'Anupamaa' episode recap: Anupama learns about Saavi's death

Digvijay is dealing with family drama

Meanwhile, Digvijay is dealing with family drama as his son serves him a legal notice over money and their house.

Bose encourages Digvijay to reopen his cafe, a place full of memories with Saavi, which stirs up emotions when Anupama offers food and encourages him.

The episode wraps up on an emotional note, with everyone preparing for an upcoming festival and suggests more drama ahead, including further developments around the cafe.