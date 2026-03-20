'Anupamaa' episode recap: Anupama learns about Saavi's death
Entertainment
This episode of Anupamaa brings some heavy moments: Anupama is pushing through painful blisters while separating cashews when her friend Banku suggests she rest.
During their chat, she learns about Digvijay's daughter Saavi's passing, which really hits her hard.
Digvijay is dealing with family drama
Meanwhile, Digvijay is dealing with family drama as his son serves him a legal notice over money and their house.
Bose encourages Digvijay to reopen his cafe, a place full of memories with Saavi, which stirs up emotions when Anupama offers food and encourages him.
The episode wraps up on an emotional note, with everyone preparing for an upcoming festival and suggests more drama ahead, including further developments around the cafe.