'Anupamaa' preview: Anupama goes undercover to expose Tina's attitude Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

This week on "Anupamaa," things get messy in the Kothari household. Anupama is fed up with Tina's attitude toward Manpreet and cooks up a plan to confront her—going undercover as Manpreet's niece, with Hasmukh playing along as her brother.

Meanwhile, the family celebrates their exhibition win, but Parag drops a bomb by handing over all property and responsibilities to Prem and Raahi.

Gautam and Maahi are left stunned, especially when Parag refuses Maahi's demands because of old family rifts.

On top of that, Anupama rescues Divakar's child and later gets a sketchy message from Ishani.