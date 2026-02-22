'Anupamaa' preview: Anupama goes undercover to expose Tina's attitude
This week on "Anupamaa," things get messy in the Kothari household. Anupama is fed up with Tina's attitude toward Manpreet and cooks up a plan to confront her—going undercover as Manpreet's niece, with Hasmukh playing along as her brother.
Meanwhile, the family celebrates their exhibition win, but Parag drops a bomb by handing over all property and responsibilities to Prem and Raahi.
Gautam and Maahi are left stunned, especially when Parag refuses Maahi's demands because of old family rifts.
On top of that, Anupama rescues Divakar's child and later gets a sketchy message from Ishani.
Meanwhile, Ishani's message leaves Anupama worried
If you love family drama with unexpected twists, this one delivers—there's undercover plotting, surprise inheritance moves, rescue action, and hints of betrayal all packed into one episode.
It sets the stage for even more chaos as Maha Shivratri approaches.