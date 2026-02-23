'Anupamaa' recap: Anupama finally decides to expose Diwakar Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

In the latest episode, Anupama spots Diwakar at the temple, where he hides when he sees her and she bumps into his wife and tries to learn more after Ishani shares her suspicions about his connection to Pakhi.

Even though she believes convincing Pakhi will be difficult, Anupama decides it's worth it and pushes ahead to expose him.