'Anupamaa' recap: Anupama finally decides to expose Diwakar
Entertainment
In the latest episode, Anupama spots Diwakar at the temple, where he hides when he sees her and she bumps into his wife and tries to learn more after Ishani shares her suspicions about his connection to Pakhi.
Even though she believes convincing Pakhi will be difficult, Anupama decides it's worth it and pushes ahead to expose him.
Meanwhile, in the Shah house
Teaming up with Hasmukh, Anupama sneaks into Tina and Arjun's house by pretending to be Manpreet's relatives.
While Tina is skeptical at first, Anupama manages to win everyone over for a few days.
Meanwhile, Valentine's Day plans go sideways—Prerna gets hurt seeing Prem and Rahi together, and Mahi calls out Gautam for not being into the celebrations, sparking more drama among the couples.