'Anupamaa' recap: Anupama stands up for Manpreet; property dispute arises
In the latest Anupamaa episode, Anupama stands up to her daughter-in-law Tina's harsh behavior, especially after finding Manpreet left in a storeroom.
Things get even messier when Ravinder, a relative of Hasmukh, arrives—stirring up old property disputes and making everyone uneasy.
Episode highlights and personal take
This episode dives into how families handle conflict, especially around money and respect for elders.
Anupama quietly pushes back against elder mistreatment while the show highlights how easy it is for family ties to get tangled when property is involved.
If you're into stories about complicated relationships and standing up for what's right at home, this one hits close to home.