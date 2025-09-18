'Anupamaa' week ahead: Gun drama, Ganpati, and a shocking truth Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

This week on "Anupamaa," the Shah family's Ganpati Visarjan prep gets interrupted by drama—Paritosh lands in trouble with some goons over money, and things get tense when a gun appears.

Anupamaa steps up, shielding her son and calling him out for his reckless choices, even saying that even her death would not make him change.