'Anupamaa' week ahead: Gun drama, Ganpati, and a shocking truth
Entertainment
This week on "Anupamaa," the Shah family's Ganpati Visarjan prep gets interrupted by drama—Paritosh lands in trouble with some goons over money, and things get tense when a gun appears.
Anupamaa steps up, shielding her son and calling him out for his reckless choices, even saying that even her death would not make him change.
Anupamaa promises to help Devika tackle her bucket list
It's not just about festival chaos—while dealing with family stress, Anupamaa also discovers her friend Devika has cancer.
With Kinjal's support, she promises to help Devika tackle her bucket list and be there for her.
The episode blends real-life messiness—family fights, friendship, and tough news—making it hit home for anyone juggling a lot at once.