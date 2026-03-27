'Anupamaa' week (March 23-27): Anupama stands up for herself
This week on Anupamaa, things took a tough turn for Anupama when she was unfairly fired from her hotel job after being blamed for stealing a necklace.
Even though the necklace turned up in Jaya's bag and there was no real proof against her, Rossi claimed she saw her take it, and the police were involved.
Anupama stood up for herself at the station, but still lost her job.
Meanwhile, at the Kothari mansion
The episode didn't just focus on Anupama: tensions were high at Kothari mansion too.
Gautam threatened to leave with Pranshi because of family drama, while Vasundhara warned him about possible fallout from Prerna's allegations.
Mahi felt especially uneasy with all the conflict around her.
The story wrapped up with both Anupama and the Kothari family facing uncertain futures, keeping viewers hooked on themes of justice and resilience.