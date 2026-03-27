'Anupamaa' week (March 23-27): Anupama stands up for herself Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

This week on Anupamaa, things took a tough turn for Anupama when she was unfairly fired from her hotel job after being blamed for stealing a necklace.

Even though the necklace turned up in Jaya's bag and there was no real proof against her, Rossi claimed she saw her take it, and the police were involved.

Anupama stood up for herself at the station, but still lost her job.