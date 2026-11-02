Sanjay Gupta's wife seeks privacy after director's sudden death
What's the story
Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, the wife of late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta (57), has requested the media for privacy during this difficult time. In a statement shared by director and Gupta's friend Milap Zaveri, she expressed gratitude for the love and condolences received from family, friends, and fans. "A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss."
Family grief
'Sanjay loved his family and children immensely'
Lekhi Gupta further revealed that her husband died due to a fatal head injury from an accidental fall.
"Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father," she wrote.
She also "regretted any hurt" caused by her daughter's reaction to the media's "intrusion into their privacy during this difficult time."
For the unversed, her daughter had flashed her middle finger at paparazzi gathered at the cremation ground on Saturday.
Media request
'Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space...'
Lekhi Gupta requested the media to understand her children's reactions as expressions of grief.
"I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they are - the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss."
"I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion, and space they need to grieve the loss."
Tribute
Lekhi Gupta penned heartfelt note for late husband
In a separate post, Lekhi Gupta paid a poignant tribute to her late husband.
She remembered him as the "funniest man" and the "backbone" of their family.
"The Greatest story teller I knew. The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand. The most...SINGLE most generous man I knew," she wrote, adding that he was the best father and husband anyone could ask for.
Filmmaker's legacy
More about Gupta and his films
Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. He is known for films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala.
The filmmaker's last rites were held on Saturday in Mumbai.
He is survived by his wife, son Shivansh, and daughter Dalai.