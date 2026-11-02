Sanjay Gupta's wife seeks privacy after director's sudden death

Lekhi Gupta further revealed that her husband died due to a fatal head injury from an accidental fall.

"Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father," she wrote.

She also "regretted any hurt" caused by her daughter's reaction to the media's "intrusion into their privacy during this difficult time."

For the unversed, her daughter had flashed her middle finger at paparazzi gathered at the cremation ground on Saturday.