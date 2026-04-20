'Nailed it': Anurag Basu is impressed with Ranbir's Ram look

Basu praised Kapoor's "courage" in taking on such a challenging role. He said, "It takes a lot of courage for an actor to say yes. Because people put actors in boxes in our industry." "So, I think it is very courageous of him. And from whatever I've seen of the film and the images, he has amazingly nailed it." The director also expressed his excitement for the film's release.

Future collaborations

Director wants to collaborate with Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi again

Basu also spoke about his fondness for working with both Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, whom he has previously worked with on films like Murder, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, and Gangster. He said, "I love working with Emraan and Ranbir. They are great actors. Everybody knows that." "But they are also great people. And that has become very rare in today's time and today's generation of actors. So, I will try to work with them again."