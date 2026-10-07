Why was 'Bigg Boss 17' fame Anurag Dobhal arrested?
What's the story
Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, a popular YouTuber and moto vlogger from Uttarakhand, has been booked in an alleged assault case in Dehradun. The case involves his wife's cousin Raj Singh Chauhan and adds a legal twist to a family feud that has been public for months. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night when Chauhan was allegedly assaulted by Dobhal and his associates.
Legal action
Police intervened to prevent further escalation
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal confirmed, per The Statesman, that police intervened when they found Dobhal and his associates allegedly assaulting Chauhan.
The group was taken to a nearby outpost to prevent further escalation. However, the situation reportedly did not improve at the outpost, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel.
Four men were subsequently arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for maintaining law and order.
Allegations
Allegations of death threats and physical assault
Chauhan has filed a complaint alleging that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant assaulted him and tried to take his phone.
He claims that when he refused to unlock his phone, men described as "bouncers" beat him up.
Chauhan also alleges that Dobhal threatened him, saying he had "committed two murders." He further claims to have been threatened with a knife and a gun.
A medical examination was conducted on Chauhan following the incident.
Counterclaims
Wife shares medical report, videos on social media
Dobhal has denied the allegations, claiming he was the one who was attacked first.
Reports suggest that he had called Chauhan to discuss a family matter, which escalated into an argument and then a physical altercation.
Meanwhile, the YouTuber's estranged wife Ritika Chauhan has reacted on social media by sharing videos and her cousin's medical report.
Claiming Dobhal has attacked her and her family before, she voiced fear that he could try to attack them again.
Personal life
Dobhal and Ritika's relationship timeline
Dobhal married influencer Ritika on April 30, 2025, after they got to know each other on Instagram.
However, trouble began soon after their wedding, with Dobhal claiming his parents did not attend the ceremony.
The couple later moved to Dehradun.
In March 2026, Dobhal posted a distressing two-hour video titled "The Last Message," accusing his wife and family of mental harassment and torture.
This video caused widespread concern among his fans.
Accident
Car accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway raised concerns
Days after posting the distressing video, Dobhal was involved in a serious car accident. He was reportedly driving at over 150km/h on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad while live-streaming on Instagram. Some reports suggested that the crash was a suicide attempt.
Since then, he has been hospitalized, and his manager, Rohit Panday, has been providing regular health updates. It remains unclear whether Dobhal will return to content creation after his recovery.