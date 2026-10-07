Why was 'Bigg Boss 17' fame Anurag Dobhal arrested?

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal confirmed, per The Statesman, that police intervened when they found Dobhal and his associates allegedly assaulting Chauhan.

The group was taken to a nearby outpost to prevent further escalation. However, the situation reportedly did not improve at the outpost, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel.

Four men were subsequently arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for maintaining law and order.