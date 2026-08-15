Anurag Kashyap gets candid about relationship with Shubhra Shetty

The couple also discussed their age difference, with Shetty in her 30s and Kashyap at 53.

The filmmaker admitted to feeling self-conscious about it at times.

He said, "I've been more conscious. I was more conscious."

"And not just more conscious; at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same."