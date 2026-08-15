Anurag Kashyap gets candid about relationship with Shubhra Shetty
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his girlfriend Shubhra Shetty recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with Janice Sequeira. When asked if he plans to marry for the third time, Kashyap said, "She doesn't believe in it." He added, "I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes."
Heartfelt moment
'Found something worth living for...'
Shetty recalled a moment from their early days together when she casually said, "being in love is on my bucket list, and I can happily die now."
This statement made Kashyap emotional.
He replied, "Before this, I was never scared if I got into a car accident. I just didn't care about anything. I feel like, for the first time in my life, I've found something worth living for, so I actually don't want to die."
Age gap concerns
On their age difference
The couple also discussed their age difference, with Shetty in her 30s and Kashyap at 53.
The filmmaker admitted to feeling self-conscious about it at times.
He said, "I've been more conscious. I was more conscious."
"And not just more conscious; at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same."
Relationship dynamics
'She has been unapologetic from the very beginning'
Shetty added that Kashyap was adamant about her exploring life independently.
"He can be sure in life because he's gone through everything. He knows what love isn't, and so he can be sure that this is love."
Speaking about their age difference, Kashyap jokingly added, "She has been unapologetic from the very beginning; her parents are also like that."
"Her mother is only seven or eight years older than me, but she's also a very good friend of mine."
Past relationships
A look at Kashyap's relationship history
Before dating Shetty, Kashyap was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They divorced in 2009 after six years of marriage and share a daughter named Aaliyah.
He then married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011, but they divorced four years later.
Meanwhile, Shetty previously worked as an assistant director at Kashyap's production company, Phantom Films.
The couple has been together for nearly a decade now.