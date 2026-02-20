'Kennedy' review: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller struggles to engage

Anurag Kashyap 's neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival , is finally available in India. Now streaming on ZEE5 , it marks Kashyap's third collaboration with lead actor Rahul Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa. Dark, moody, and propulsive, it features memorable music and a standout performance by Bhat, but not everything comes together in this muddled, tiring narrative.

Plot An ex-cop turns into a hitman in this dark drama Bhat plays ex-cop Uday Shetty, now known as Kennedy, a ruthless, sadistic hitman who has lost count of his victims. He works for police commissioner Rasheed Khan (Mohit Takalkar), who has promised to help him find a dreaded gangster named Saleem (Aamir Dalvi). Kennedy has an old rivalry to settle with Saleem, and driven by revenge, lets his darkness consume him whole.

#1 Bhat owns the screen in 'Kennedy' One of the first things you notice about Kennedy is his bulked-up, intimidating, almost threatening physique. Bhat (Black Warrant, Section 375) showcases the same energy he displayed in Kashyap's engaging thriller Ugly (2013). There are long stretches without any dialogue, and Bhat lets his eyes do all the talking, bringing Kashyap's vision to life.

#2 The cinematography and music are other standout elements Kennedy is defined by a sense of suffocation, which aligns with its pandemic setting. There's no time to breathe, and dynamic action, and Boyblanck and Aamir Aziz's music drives the story. The project is also sculpted through Sylvester Fonseca's atmospheric, haunting cinematography that places you right in the middle of the events. Expectedly, there's also political commentary, though not consistently impactful.

#3 But, there are no surprises at all The film sometimes moves too fast for its own good, so much so that you wish Kashyap would pause to rein it all in. There's an air of detachment, a lack of emotions; we seldom care for Kennedy and are never intrigued by his relentless search for Saleem. A sense of monotony sets in quickly, and scenes play out without invoking any emotion whatsoever.

#4 Becomes too predictable and drab Kennedy's scenes with his estranged wife lend gravitas to the story, but sadly, there are only a few. Plus, the lack of a formidable villain, the predictable nature of the killings, and the absence of intrigue drown Kennedy. Some stylish snippets work and hold your attention, but once they end, tedium seeps in again, and the film withers before it can fully bloom.