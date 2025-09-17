Why Anurag Kashyap took 10 years to make 'Nishaanchi'

The much-anticipated gangster drama Nishaanchi , directed by Anurag Kashyap , is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 19. The film marks the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. Ahead of its release, Kashyap revealed to IMDb why it took him nearly 10 years to bring this project to life.

Casting challenges The lengthy casting process Kashyap revealed, "The right time to look at the project is when everything falls together. The cast, the producer, the studios, everything fell together now." He added that casting was a major challenge for him. "There's not a single studio or actor that I have not been to." "All of them wanted to do the film, but they had this issue or that issue."

Studio selection Finding the right studio Kashyap further explained that finding the right studio was a lengthy process. "With newcomers, it took a lot of time to find the correct studio." "I met an Amazon executive on a flight to Melbourne... By the time the flight landed, they had greenlit the project." The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Film inspiration 'Nishaanchi' is an homage to classic Hindi cinema: Kashyap Kashyap also spoke about the inspiration behind Nishaanchi, calling it an homage to classic Hindi cinema. He said, "Nishaanchi for me is a throwback to all the Hindi cinema that I have loved growing up... from all the Dilip Kumar films to the Amitabh Bachchan films, to Mother India, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur." The movie explores the lives of twin brothers with contrasting paths, one a righteous police officer and the other a notorious gang leader.