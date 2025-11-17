Anushka Sen debuts as singer, teams with Grammy winner

Actor and social media sensation Anushka Sen (21) is all set to make her music debut with a single titled Chameleon. The pop track will be produced by Ken Lewis, a two-time Grammy Award winner who has worked with global stars like Taylor Swift , Kendrick Lamar , and Kanye West (Ye). The song was recorded during Sen's recent trip to the US, reported Variety.

Career transition Sen's journey from TV to digital content creation Sen, who has a massive social media following of nearly 40 million across platforms, started her career as a child actor on Indian television. She later transitioned into digital content creation and made her streaming debut with Prime Video's coming-of-age series Dil Dosti Dilemma. Her performance in the original production was widely praised.

Song details 'Chameleon' reflects Sen's artistic evolution and personal journey Chameleon is described as a pop anthem that reflects Sen's artistic evolution. The song explores themes of transformation and self-definition, drawing on her background in music. "Music has always been a part of my life, but I never imagined I'd have the courage to actually create something of my own and share it with the world," she said.

Artistic influence Sen's multidisciplinary approach to creativity Sen, who studied music from a young age under her mother's guidance, said Chameleon was born out of a personal space. "It's about evolution, identity, and not letting the world define you," she explained. The artist also cited her Bengali heritage as an influence on her multidisciplinary approach to creativity. "Being a Bengali it's been super inspiring for me to be able to immerse myself in different forms of art."