'Dhurandhar': Ranveer's spy-thriller to be over 3 hours long?

The upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , is set to have a runtime of over three hours, per Bollywood Hungama. This would make it his longest film yet. The spy thriller, releasing on December 5, will unveil its trailer on Tuesday.

Film duration 'Dhar doesn't want to rush through the narrative' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh's character and what he goes through..." "Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he doesn't want to rush through the narrative and at the same time, ensure that every scene engages and excites the audience." "At present, the final run time is around 3 hours and 5 minutes. The final duration...will be known in the next 10 days."

Career milestone 'Dhurandhar' may surpass Singh's previous longest film If Dhurandhar indeed has a runtime of 185 minutes, it will become the longest film in Singh's career. The current record is held by Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which was 171 minutes long. This is followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) at 168 minutes, and 83 (2021) and Padmaavat (2018) at 163 minutes each. His shortest film is Kill Dil (2014), with a runtime of just 117 minutes.