Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' hits theaters this November
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar stars in 120 Bahadur, a war drama inspired by the real-life Battle of Rezang La, where just 120 Indian soldiers faced overwhelming odds in 1962.
The film arrives in cinemas on November 21, 2025, bringing this story of courage to the big screen.
Where can you watch it?
120 Bahadur will be shown in over 800 defense cinema halls across India—including remote military bases—thanks to mobile cinema tech.
It's also getting a wide theatrical release.
Anything else cool?
The movie features music by Amit Trivedi and Salim-Sulaiman, with tracks dropping all through November.