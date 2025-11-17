Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' hits theaters this November Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Farhan Akhtar stars in 120 Bahadur, a war drama inspired by the real-life Battle of Rezang La, where just 120 Indian soldiers faced overwhelming odds in 1962.

The film arrives in cinemas on November 21, 2025, bringing this story of courage to the big screen.