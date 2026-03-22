Anushka Sharma set for comeback with Allu Arjun's next?

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is in talks to join the cast of Allu Arjun 's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, reported Deccan Chronicle. If confirmed, this will be her debut in Telugu cinema. The film is being directed by Atlee , and Deepika Padukone has already been confirmed as the co-lead. However, no official confirmation from either the makers or Sharma has come yet.

Career update Sharma's career update Sharma played cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which was scheduled to release on Netflix but has been stuck in limbo for years. Her last appearance was a cameo in Qala (2022). She has been living in London since 2024 after the birth of her son, Akaay. The actor is married to Virat Kohli, with whom she also has a daughter named Vamika.

Film details About 'AA22xA6' AA22xA6 is said to be based on a "parallel universe" concept and is being mounted on a grand scale. Apart from Padukone, the film reportedly also features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. The first teaser of the film will be released on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the lead actor's 44th birthday.

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