Anuv Jain announces world tour 2026: Tickets go live soon!

Jain took to social media to share the tour schedule and ticket sale details. He wrote, "DASTAKHAT WORLD TOUR 2026: The cities and dates are finally here! The tickets are gonna go live soon." "India leg HSBC pre-sale goes live on November 22, 12pm IST - November 24, 12pm IST. India General Sales go live on November 24, 2pm IST." So, those who qualify for the pre-sales will get two days to in advance.

Tour schedule

Jain's tour will cover major cities worldwide

The DASTAKHAT WORLD TOUR 2026 will cover major cities in India. The Indian leg of the tour includes Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Later, the Australian leg will cover Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane. In Europe, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam are on the list. Dubai, Toronto, and Vancouver are also included, but specific dates for these are yet to be announced. The US dates are coming, too.