'Dining With The Kapoors' trailer: A fun family reunion Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for "Dining With The Kapoors," a new special that brings Bollywood's legendary Kapoor family together to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday.

Created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, the series promises plenty of food, laughs, and a heartfelt look at what makes this family iconic.