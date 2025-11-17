Next Article
'Dining With The Kapoors' trailer: A fun family reunion
Netflix just dropped the trailer for "Dining With The Kapoors," a new special that brings Bollywood's legendary Kapoor family together to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday.
Created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, the series promises plenty of food, laughs, and a heartfelt look at what makes this family iconic.
Trailer highlights: Food, jokes, and nostalgia
The trailer serves up scenes of the Kapoors sharing favorite dishes, playful banter around the table, and warm memories.
It wraps up with Raj Kapoor's classic line: "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jana kahan," adding a sweet dose of nostalgia.
Cast lineup & release date
Catch Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more when "Dining With The Kapoors" premieres on Netflix November 21.