'BB 19': Kunickaa tears up as she reunites with son

The much-awaited Family Week has finally begun on Bigg Boss 19 , bringing a wave of emotions and excitement. The latest promo for the reality show features Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall, making his entry into the BB house. His arrival leaves Sadanand teary-eyed as she embraces him after months of separation. The episode promises to be filled with heartwarming and emotional moments.

Family introductions Sadanand introduces Lall to housemates In the promo, Bigg Boss announces the start of Family Week and instructs contestants to freeze as Lall enters. Overwhelmed with joy, Sadanand introduces her son to Ashnoor Kaur, humorously suggesting she sees Kaur as a potential daughter-in-law. The lighthearted moment brings laughter from Kaur and an amusing reaction from Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav Khanna jokingly tells Lall that his mother has rejected all other girls in the BB house except for Kaur!

Playful interactions Lall's playful banter and housemates' reactions Lall, in a playful mood, tells the housemates that they are all "stars." He humorously informs Shehbaz Badesha that he won't be able to travel in auto rickshaws after leaving the Bigg Boss house due to his newfound fame. Badesha then praises Sadanand and jokingly tells Lall that she resembles "The Undertaker," leaving everyone in splits.