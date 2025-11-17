'BB 19': Kunickaa tears up as she reunites with son
What's the story
The much-awaited Family Week has finally begun on Bigg Boss 19, bringing a wave of emotions and excitement. The latest promo for the reality show features Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall, making his entry into the BB house. His arrival leaves Sadanand teary-eyed as she embraces him after months of separation. The episode promises to be filled with heartwarming and emotional moments.
Family introductions
Sadanand introduces Lall to housemates
In the promo, Bigg Boss announces the start of Family Week and instructs contestants to freeze as Lall enters. Overwhelmed with joy, Sadanand introduces her son to Ashnoor Kaur, humorously suggesting she sees Kaur as a potential daughter-in-law. The lighthearted moment brings laughter from Kaur and an amusing reaction from Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav Khanna jokingly tells Lall that his mother has rejected all other girls in the BB house except for Kaur!
Playful interactions
Lall's playful banter and housemates' reactions
Lall, in a playful mood, tells the housemates that they are all "stars." He humorously informs Shehbaz Badesha that he won't be able to travel in auto rickshaws after leaving the Bigg Boss house due to his newfound fame. Badesha then praises Sadanand and jokingly tells Lall that she resembles "The Undertaker," leaving everyone in splits.
Family week updates
Kaur's father and Khanna's wife may join soon
The family week is expected to bring even more surprises, with reports suggesting that Kaur's father, Gurmeet Singh, may also enter the BB house. Khanna's wife, actor Akansha Chamola, is also rumored to join during this special week. The family members will reportedly stay overnight in the house with the contestants. Meanwhile, contrary to rumors, Bigg Boss 19 will not be extended and will conclude on December 7, 2025.