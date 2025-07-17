AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria sparkle in 'Thodi Si Daaru' Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

AP Dhillon is back with "Thodi Si Daaru," teaming up with Bollywood's Tara Sutaria for a fresh, upbeat track.

The music video, out now on YouTube, spotlights their lively chemistry and brings a fun romantic vibe.

Plus, this marks Dhillon's first collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal, who sings in both Hindi and English.