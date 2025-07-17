Next Article
AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria sparkle in 'Thodi Si Daaru'
AP Dhillon is back with "Thodi Si Daaru," teaming up with Bollywood's Tara Sutaria for a fresh, upbeat track.
The music video, out now on YouTube, spotlights their lively chemistry and brings a fun romantic vibe.
Plus, this marks Dhillon's first collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal, who sings in both Hindi and English.
'Thodi Si Daaru'—a perfect summer banger
With lyrics by Shinda Kahlon adding some real depth to the catchy tune, fans are already calling it a "summer banger" on social media.
The buzz doesn't stop there—rumors about Dhillon and Sutaria's off-screen connection are swirling, making this release even more talked about among fans.