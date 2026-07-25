Apara Mehta recalls being mobbed during 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' craze
What's the story
Apara Mehta, a veteran actor of Indian television, shot to fame with her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, the sudden rise to stardom also brought its share of difficulties. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Mehta shared some disturbing experiences with fans, including an incident when she was burned with a cigarette!
Fan frenzy
Mehta was mobbed by fans during her play's performance
Mehta recounted an incident when her Gujarati play was staged in Kolkata during the peak of Kyunki's popularity.
"When Kyunki was at its peak, and my Gujarati play used to be staged in Kolkata, we performed five shows at Kala Mandir. Every seat was packed."
"The moment I entered, 8,000 dandiyas were thrown into the air as soon as people saw me. And the way I was mobbed."
Mobbed
It became very dangerous, recalled Mehta
Mehta further explained how she was literally dragged onto the podium by fans.
"People were pulling and pushing me from all sides. When I started shaking hands with them, someone tried to pull off my diamond ring and someone even accidentally burned me with a cigarette."
"The whole podium started shaking. People went crazy. It became very dangerous."
Iconic role
About 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
Mehta played Savita Virani, Mihir's mother and Tulsi's mother-in-law, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
The show was a massive hit and ran for eight years before going off air.
It has now returned with a reboot starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles.
New episodes air Monday-Sunday at 10:30pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.
Career highlights
Mehta's career in brief
Mehta is a veteran actor with over four decades of experience in Indian television, film, and theater.
Apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has appeared in several popular TV shows such as Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Saat Phere, Hamari Devrani, Jamai Raja, Qayamat Ki Raat, Anupamaa, and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.
She has also acted in Hindi and Gujarati films including Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Devdas, and Tees Maar Khan.