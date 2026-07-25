Apara Mehta recalls being mobbed during 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' craze

Mehta recounted an incident when her Gujarati play was staged in Kolkata during the peak of Kyunki's popularity.

"When Kyunki was at its peak, and my Gujarati play used to be staged in Kolkata, we performed five shows at Kala Mandir. Every seat was packed."

"The moment I entered, 8,000 dandiyas were thrown into the air as soon as people saw me. And the way I was mobbed."