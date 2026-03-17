Applause Entertainment, Story TV join forces for premium microdramas

Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership

Story TV has quickly become one of India's top streaming apps since its 2025 launch, boasting over 1,000 titles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Applause is behind popular series like Scam 1992 and Criminal Justice.

Both companies see this partnership as a way to level up short-form content; Saurabh Pandey, Story TV CEO, says it will help expand microdramas using tech and their huge user base.

Prasoon Garg, Applause Entertainment CBO, adds it will be a chance to experiment with new formats for an audience that loves quick stories on the go.