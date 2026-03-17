Applause Entertainment, Story TV join forces for premium microdramas
Applause Entertainment and Story TV are teaming up to make premium microdramas for Indian mobile audiences.
Announced today, the partnership will cover a mix of genres, with Story TV set to adapt Applause's hit romantic thriller Hello Mini into a vertical format made for phones.
Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership
Story TV has quickly become one of India's top streaming apps since its 2025 launch, boasting over 1,000 titles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Meanwhile, Applause is behind popular series like Scam 1992 and Criminal Justice.
Both companies see this partnership as a way to level up short-form content; Saurabh Pandey, Story TV CEO, says it will help expand microdramas using tech and their huge user base.
Prasoon Garg, Applause Entertainment CBO, adds it will be a chance to experiment with new formats for an audience that loves quick stories on the go.
Applause is also venturing into microdramas with this collaboration
Alongside this deal, Applause is expanding into microdramas and exploring new formats.