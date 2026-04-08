Apple TV renews 'Shrinking' for 4th season after finale
Entertainment
Shrinking is coming back for a fourth season on Apple TV, even though the original plan was just three.
The show wrapped up season three on April 8, and it's getting another chapter.
'Shrinking' season 4 keeps main cast
Season four will shake things up with a new storyline and possibly a time jump, but the main cast isn't going anywhere.
Creator Bill Lawrence says everyone's back, so you'll still get that same character vibe, just in Pasadena, Altadena, and Northeast L.A.
Writers are already working on what's next for this comedy-drama.