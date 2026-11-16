Apple TV+ 'Slow Horses' ends after 8 seasons, Cooke depressed
Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy series, is officially ending after its eighth season.
Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, shared that the cast is feeling pretty down about saying goodbye.
"The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed."
Cooke returns for 'Clown Town' finale
Cooke will return as Sid Baker for one last round, even after her character's surprise comeback in season six.
The final chapter adapts Mick Herron's Clown Town, promising more MI5 secrets with Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner at the center.
If you're a fan of clever spy drama, this will be a big finale to catch.