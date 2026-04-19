Jessica Chastain's 'Savant' might finally release in July

Jessica Chastain 's political thriller series, The Savant, is finally set to premiere on Apple TV , reported Variety. The show was originally scheduled for a September 2025 release, but was postponed after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In the series, Chastain plays an investigator who goes undercover on the dark web to track down hate groups and prevent domestic terrorism.

Release confirmation Chastain confirmed the news at Breakthrough Prize ceremony Chastain confirmed the news of The Savant's release at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica. She said, "Before it was like, 'I don't know if we're going to see it,' but now I can say, 'We're going to see it." Sources suggest that Apple is eyeing a July release for the series.

Postponement details The streamer announced the show's postponement in September The postponement of The Savant was announced by Apple TV on September 23. In a statement, the platform said, "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone 'The Savant.' We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date." However, Chastain disagreed with this decision.

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Actor's response This is what Chastain said earlier Chastain, who is also an executive producer on The Savant, disagreed with Apple's decision to postpone the series. She said in her Instagram statement, "I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is." "The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever."

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