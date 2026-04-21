Apple TV's 'Foundation' renewed for 4th season with new co-showrunners
Entertainment
Apple TV's sci-fi hit Foundation is officially coming back for a fourth season.
The show, inspired by Isaac Asimov's books, follows Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, leading a fight to save knowledge as an empire collapses.
New co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob are excited to keep the story going after David S. Goyer stepped away last season.
Cast expected back for 'Foundation'
Casting isn't locked in yet, but main stars Lee Pace, Harris, and Lou Llobell are expected back, even after some big character exits in Season three.
Production is expected to start in early 2026, so Season four will likely land in 2027.
If you want to catch up or rewatch, all previous seasons are streaming now on Apple TV.