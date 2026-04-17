Christina Applegate hospitalized in LA; her MS battle explained

Hollywood actor Christina Applegate has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, reported TMZ. The 54-year-old has been battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 2021. However, it remains unclear if her recent hospitalization is related to this condition. "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are," a representative for Applegate told Page Six. "She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about."

Health struggles Applegate often bedridden due to constant pain Applegate has been candid about her health struggles, detailing them as recently as February. She revealed that she is often bedridden due to constant pain but still tries to take her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, to school and other activities. "I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do," she told People.

Personal insights Her memoir details toll of illness on daily life In her recently released memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate detailed how the disease affects her daily life. She wrote, "When I wake up, I often can't get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger." The Sweetest Thing star has also been candid about the toll of the illness on her health, revealing how she's prone to infections.

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