Christina Applegate often bedridden, struggles to be active parent
What's the story
Hollywood actor Christina Applegate, known for her role in Married... with Children, has revealed that she is often confined to her bed due to the pain caused by multiple sclerosis (MS). The 54-year-old actor made this heartbreaking confession during an interview with People. Despite her condition, she still tries to take her daughter Sadie (15) to school and other activities.
Parental resolve
Applegate on being an active parent
Applegate expressed her desire to continue being an active parent, saying, "I want to take her; it's my favorite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves." She added that she tells herself, "Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed." "And that's what I do."
Raw truth
'My life isn't wrapped up with a bow'
Applegate also spoke about how being confined to her room has allowed her to be more honest and raw. "My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she said. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f--king suck sometimes. So I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can." The actor shares her 15-year-old daughter with husband Martyn LeNoble.
Health struggle
Applegate's MS diagnosis and updates
Applegate was diagnosed with MS, a disease that causes weakness, difficulty walking, numbness, and vision issues, in August 2021. Since then, she has periodically updated fans about her health. In August last year, she revealed that she was hospitalized due to "so much pain." She also shared how her condition has "broken" her daughter, Sadie.
Family support
Sadie's support has been invaluable for Applegate
Despite the challenges, Sadie has been a source of support for her mother. Applegate described how her condition was similar to Sadie "losing the mom she had," adding that she used to be "healthy and a runner and a Pelotoner and a dancer." However, she also noted that Sadie has helped her in public and with using her cane.