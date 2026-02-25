Christina Applegate often bedridden, struggles to be active parent

Hollywood actor Christina Applegate , known for her role in Married... with Children, has revealed that she is often confined to her bed due to the pain caused by multiple sclerosis (MS). The 54-year-old actor made this heartbreaking confession during an interview with People. Despite her condition, she still tries to take her daughter Sadie (15) to school and other activities.

Parental resolve Applegate on being an active parent Applegate expressed her desire to continue being an active parent, saying, "I want to take her; it's my favorite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves." She added that she tells herself, "Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed." "And that's what I do."

Raw truth 'My life isn't wrapped up with a bow' Applegate also spoke about how being confined to her room has allowed her to be more honest and raw. "My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she said. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f--king suck sometimes. So I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can." The actor shares her 15-year-old daughter with husband Martyn LeNoble.

Health struggle Applegate's MS diagnosis and updates Applegate was diagnosed with MS, a disease that causes weakness, difficulty walking, numbness, and vision issues, in August 2021. Since then, she has periodically updated fans about her health. In August last year, she revealed that she was hospitalized due to "so much pain." She also shared how her condition has "broken" her daughter, Sadie.

