Applegate reveals doctors now say she does not have MS
Christina Applegate just opened up on the MesSy podcast about her ongoing health journey.
After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, she recently learned that it might not be the case and is now getting tested for other conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease.
Even though doctors say it's not MS, she's still dealing with tough symptoms.
Applegate describes wheelchair use and misdiagnosis
Applegate talked honestly about how the misdiagnosis has taken a toll: she still needs a wheelchair to get around and feels disconnected from the MS community she once leaned on.
A doctor on the podcast pointed out that nearly one in five people are wrongly diagnosed with MS, which means many go through unnecessary treatments.
Applegate's story highlights how hard it can be to get real answers when your health is on the line.