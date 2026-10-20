Applegate says on podcast she was misdiagnosed with MS
Entertainment
Christina Applegate just shared on her podcast that she was actually misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), even though she's been living with tough symptoms since 2021.
She described the moment her doctor told her, "Congratulations, you don't have MS," but says she's still dealing with serious health issues and doctors are now searching for answers.
Applegate uses wheelchair and seeks answers
Applegate's ongoing symptoms, like needing a wheelchair for some doctor visits, have made daily life really challenging.
She also talked about feeling like she let down the MS community after becoming a voice for others with the condition.
Despite everything, she's staying open about her journey and is determined to find out what's actually going on with her health.