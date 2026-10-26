Apte plays Rudra in 'Akka' set in 1980s matriarchal Pernunu
Entertainment
Radhika Apte is set to play Rudra, a Mumbai gangster shaking things up in the upcoming series Akka, which is set in a matriarchal city called Pernunu during the 1980s.
The show also stars Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani, who rules this powerful society.
Apte: Rudra problematic, 'Akka' blurs roles
Apte opened up about playing Rudra and said her character doesn't side with women, and described him as problematic and masculine because the gangster's actions stem from a lack of self-love.
Akka dives into messy power struggles and blurs the usual hero-villain lines, promising a fresh look at gender roles and authority.