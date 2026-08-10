AR Rahman's son meets with car accident; sustains minor injury

According to a report by Times of India, the accident occurred when a Rapido Wagon-R entered the main road from a side road and collided with Ameen's Porsche.

The impact caused minor injuries to both Ameen and his friend.

Meanwhile, the passenger in the Wagon-R was also injured and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. They were later discharged after receiving medical attention.