AR Rahman's son meets with car accident; sustains minor injury
What's the story
AR Ameen, the son of renowned music composer AR Rahman, was involved in a minor car accident early Monday morning. The incident occurred near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, Chennai, when his Porsche collided with a Wagon-R. Fortunately, both Ameen and his friend sustained only minor injuries and were discharged after treatment at Kauvery Hospital. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police have seized both vehicles for further investigation into the crash.
Collision specifics
The Wagon-R entered main road and collided with Porsche
According to a report by Times of India, the accident occurred when a Rapido Wagon-R entered the main road from a side road and collided with Ameen's Porsche.
The impact caused minor injuries to both Ameen and his friend.
Meanwhile, the passenger in the Wagon-R was also injured and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. They were later discharged after receiving medical attention.
Career highlights
Ameen's recent work as a playback singer
Despite being the son of a celebrated composer, Ameen has been carving his own musical path.
He made his playback singing debut in 2015 with Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani and has since explored music in various languages and genres.
Recently, he sang the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan's film Peddi and collaborated with Jasleen Royal on an independent single Bheegi Bheegi, which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.
Composer's commitments
Meanwhile, here's what Rahman is up to
Meanwhile, his father, Rahman, is busy with several high-profile projects. The composer is currently working on the two-part mythological drama Ramayana: Part 1 & 2, the period drama Batwara 1947, and Moon Walk.
He is also gearing up for an untitled project with actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj. The collaboration has already generated a lot of excitement among fans of cinema.