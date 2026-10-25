'Mangal Rang': Arijit-Shreya weave magic in new 'Ramayana' track
What's the story
The much-awaited song Mangal Rang from the upcoming film Ramayana has been released. The track, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, was unveiled in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita.
Composer's insight
This is what Rahman said about 'Mangal Rang'
Speaking about the track, Rahman said, "Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me."
"With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don't need to be explained; they simply need to be felt."
Artist's perspective
Here's how Singh, Ghoshal reacted to the song
Singh, too, shared his thoughts on the song. He said, "Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life."
"The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form."
Ghoshal added that she approached singing Mangal Rang with a lot of love in her heart and hopes the song brings listeners "warmth and peace."
Multilingual release
Meet the other singers of 'Mangal Rang'
The song has been sung by different artists in each language. The Hindi version features Singh and Ghoshal, while the Tamil version has Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi.
Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have lent their voices to the Telugu version, Armaan Malik and Bela Shende to the Kannada version, and Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan to the Malayalam version.
Dr Kumar Vishwas has penned the Hindi lyrics for Mangal Rang.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, will be released worldwide on November 5, 2026.
The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Part two will be released on Diwali 2027.