AR Rahman taking 40-day digital detox for 'Ramayana' score Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Oscar-winner AR Rahman is taking a 40-day digital detox to focus on composing the score for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film, Ramayana.

With the cast reveal set for March 2026, Rahman shared, "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape, then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world—from India to the world."