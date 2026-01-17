What drew AR Rahman to Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently spoke about his upcoming project, Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana. Speaking on BBC Asian's YouTube channel, he said that stories like the Ramayana transcend religious boundaries and are based on universal values. "I studied in a Brahmin school... so I know the story," he said. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Universal values Rahman emphasized universal values in 'Ramayana' Rahman said, "The story is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that stuff. People may argue, but I value all those good things - any good things that you can learn from." He also stressed that wisdom should never be confined to religious identities. "The prophet has said that knowledge is something invaluable...You can't shy away from things," he added.

Diversity Rahman highlighted diversity in 'Ramayana' team Rahman also spoke about the need for society to rise above narrow thinking. "I think we need to elevate from small-mindedness and selfishness. When we elevate, we become radiant, and that's very important," he said. He also expressed pride in being part of a project with global ambition. "Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu. It's coming from India to the whole world with love," he said.

Music approach Rahman's approach to 'Ramayana' music and collaboration with Zimmer In a separate interview, Rahman spoke about his collaboration with Zimmer on Ramayana. He told The Hollywood Reporter India, "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world." He also spoke about how he is approaching the music of the film. "We have to unlearn certain things...but also imbibe the timeless quality that exists in the culture."

