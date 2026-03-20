AR Rahman to score Mani Ratnam's next with Vijay Sethupathi
Entertainment
Music legend AR Rahman is back with director Mani Ratnam for a new movie, currently called Production Number 23. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, the film is being co-produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.
Rumors about Sai Abhyankar joining the project have been put to rest.
Looking forward to another memorable soundtrack
Rahman and Ratnam have a long history of hit collaborations: think Roja and Alaipayuthey.
This will be Sethupathi's second time working with Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).
While plot details are still secret, shooting is expected to kick off this summer, and fans are hopeful for another memorable soundtrack from this iconic team.