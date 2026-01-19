AR Rahman's daughters stand by him after online backlash
AR Rahman is getting heat for his recent comments about bias in Bollywood and the controversy around "Chhaava." Some critics went as far as calling him "a 'disgrace to Tamil Nadu and India.'"
Rahman kept it positive, saying, "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honoring our culture," and "India is my inspiration, teacher and home."
His daughters Khatija and Raheema have now spoken up for him.
How did they respond?
Both Khatija and Raheema reshared a post from composer Kailas Menon, who called out the hate, saying that labeling Rahman a "disgrace" isn't criticism—it's just hate speech.
Khatija added heartfelt emojis and thanked friends who checked in on her. Raheema also shared the message on her stories.
Not their 1st time defending him
Khatija and Raheema have backed their dad before—like in a previous incident when Khatija was trolled for wearing a hijab at an event and said, "The attire I wear or the choices I make in my life do not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honor."
Both sisters defended their father after chaos at a Chennai concert in September, sharing an infographic about his work and philanthropy.