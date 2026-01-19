AR Rahman's daughters stand by him after online backlash Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

AR Rahman is getting heat for his recent comments about bias in Bollywood and the controversy around "Chhaava." Some critics went as far as calling him "a 'disgrace to Tamil Nadu and India.'"

Rahman kept it positive, saying, "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honoring our culture," and "India is my inspiration, teacher and home."

His daughters Khatija and Raheema have now spoken up for him.