Arbaaz Khan buys new apartment in Mumbai for ₹2.78cr
What's the story
Actor-director Arbaaz Khan has bought a new apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area for ₹2.78 crore. The property, measuring 1,243 sq ft Rera carpet area, is situated on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road, reported Hindustan Times. The purchase was made from developer Mutistar Builders LLP and comes with two parking spaces.
Property details
The transaction was registered on February 17, 2026, with a stamp duty of over ₹16 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 paid, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The building is currently under construction and is expected to be ready for possession by December 2030.
Real estate venture
Atul Agnihotri recently ventured into real estate development
In January 2026, Khan's brother-in-law and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri made headlines for his foray into real estate development. His firm Shivansai Homemaker Infra LLP is set to redevelop a 60-year-old building, Palimala Co-operative Housing Society Limited, in Bandra, Mumbai. 11 members of the society own flats totalling 8,565 sq ft of MOFA Carpet Area. After the redevelopment, they will reportedly receive over 1,2400 sq ft of RERA Carpet Area.